Gather your broomsticks and get ready to drop your house on unsuspecting witches because Michelle Yeoh, goddess of our times, has been cast in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Michelle Yeoh is set to play Madame Morrible, headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Expect over-the-top shenanigans and a fuck-tonne of green.

If you have no idea who Yeoh is, that means you haven’t seen some of the best movies of our time — those being Everything Everywhere All At Once and Crazy Rich Asians, to name just a slither of her iconic filmography.

now imagine michelle yeoh’s eatery as madame morrible. who else seeing the vision pic.twitter.com/POeAaRwstu — ellen (@micheIleyeoh) December 8, 2022

The upcoming Wicked film will be split into two parts and directed by John M Chu (who also happened to direct Crazy Rich Asians, so expect HEAT.)

Part one is slated to release all the way out in 2024, while part two is set for 2025. Maybe hold off on painting your entire body green for a few more months.

Cast members of the “Wicked” movie include Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Truly iconic casting if you ask me — both individuals have phenomenal acting and singing skills under their belts.

Grande shared the announcement of Yeoh’s casting with a huge series of exclamation marks, which is exactly how I reacted when I saw the news.

Yeoh, Grande and Erivo will be joined by the father of my children Jonathan Bailey, who will be playing Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.

While it’s been rumoured that everyone’s favourite whimsical king Jeff Goldblum will be playing The Wizard, Variety claims he is still in talks and has not yet signed a final deal.

King, pick up that pen!! You’d be perfect for the role!

Full cast of Wicked



Ariana Grande as Glinda

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Ethan Slater as Boq

Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard pic.twitter.com/Z9cSWBp1Yp — Ariana Grande’s Spotify (@AGsSpotify) December 8, 2022

The Wicked movies will follow the story of how Glinda became the Good Witch who flies around in bubbles and how Elphaba ultimately turned into the Wicked Witch of the West, who melts after being splashed with water.

Despite the play being two hours and 45 minutes long, the split movies aim to go deeper into the plot and explore multiple facets of all the characters.

To me, this just sounds like we’ll be getting heaps of Michelle Yeoh screentime. I’ll be at the cinema on opening night screaming like a BTS fan on Twitter.