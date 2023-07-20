TEA: Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating An Actor Who Also Recently Split From His Missus

Mere days after the media got wind of the fact that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had split up, another wild piece of intel has begun doing the ’rounds in the press: apparently Ariana is now dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Insiders spilled to TMZ that Ariana and Ethan — who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical — started dating a few months back while filming the show.

The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.

Back in March, a photo circulated, showing Ariana and Ethan next to each other as the cast of Wicked celebrated Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London, leading folks to believe that these two may be more than just co-stars.

Like clockwork, one gossipy goose has already come out of the woodwork claiming foul play.

“Co-star is very much married and his wife was completely blindsided,” the tea-spiller shared to Deuxmoi.

“Actress knew what she was doing, and had spent plenty of time with the couple together.”

An insider staunchly denied this while speaking to PEOPLE (AKA one of the most reliable sources in entertainment).

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told the publication. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

According to TMZ, Ariana and Dalton have yet to file divorce docs, although insiders say the papers are coming v. soon.

The insider also insisted their relationship has been over since January.

Apparently Ariana and Dalton remain friendly, and he’s been seeing other people as well. But fans of Ariana aren’t too pleased with Dalton after noticing their queen has seemingly been hinting at a breakup for a while now.

Meanwhile Ethan has been forced to turn his Instagram to private because of all the attention he’s now receiving.

What a mess!