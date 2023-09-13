Babe, Wake Up: We Have An Update On Ariana Grande’s Controversial Relationship W/ Ethan Slater

The rumour mill is in full goblin mode as more juicy deets have been spilled on Ariana Grande‘s controversial relationship with Broadway star and Wicked workmate Ethan Slater.

An inside source has revealed to the Daily Mail that the “sweetener” singer and Broadway superstar are living together in New York ahead of Slater’s latest gig, Spamalot.

“Ariana is living with a married man right now while she is still married,” the insider claimed.

“It seems as if Ariana is holding onto Dalton [Gomez] in case things with Ethan don’t work. It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton.”

Of course, with most of these inside sources, you must take their information with a grain of salt. But nonetheless, if this is true, it is quite spicy.

Prior to this piece of hot gossip, Grande was recently spotted liking Slater’s latest Instagram post, which referenced his Spamalot production, as per E! Online.

To give you a crash course on the Slater X Grande tea: in July, fans believed Grande had called it quits with husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, after she was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

Soon after the breakup rumours surfaced — literally days — another rumour came to light that claimed Grande was dating Slater while filming Wicked. Slater was also married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, and the pair recently welcomed a baby boy.

On July 26, TMZ claimed it “obtained” legal documents that confirmed Slater had filed for divorce from Jay, adding more fuel to the dating rumours following him and Grande. An inside source told Page Six that Slater’s wife felt “blindsided” by the whole ordeal.

Jay later spoke directly to Page Six, saying Grande was “not a girl’s girl”.

“My family is just collateral damage,” she continued.

Jay also told Daily Mail that she was focused on “rebuilding a life for [their] son”.

READ MORE Ariana Grande’s Subtle Tribute To Mac Miller In The Yours Truly Deluxe Edition Has Me Sobbing

Grande and Slater have yet to confirm their relationship publicly. But usually, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, as we’ve mentioned previously.

It’ll be interesting to see how the press tour for Wicked unfolds once the movie officially drops.

Image source: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz & Dominik Bindl