Ariana Grande’s Subtle Tribute To Mac Miller In The Yours Truly Deluxe Edition Has Me Sobbing

Call that special Arianator in your life ASAP ‘cos Ariana Grande just dropped the 2023 live version of “The Way featuring Mac Miller“, and her subtle tribute to the late rapper paired with the audio will have you fucking sobbing.

I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m honestly not the biggest Arianator — AKA Grande stan — out there. However, it’s undeniable that Yours Truly is a masterpiece.

The album truly encompasses the sound, vibes and emotions of the early 2010s, and it features a bunch of bangers, including “Baby I”, “Almost Is Never Enough”, and my personal favourite, “The Way”.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly, Grande dropped a deluxe version of the album including six live performances — one of them being “The Way”.

As soon as the special edition of the album was released, fans flocked to Grande’s live performance of her song with Mac Miller, and let’s just say we all fell into our feelings as soon as we heard the sweet rapper’s voice.

One of the major differences that folks spotted in this live rendition of “The Way” was that Grande wasn’t doing her regular adlibs through Miller’s verses — giving his voice that extra time in the spotlight.

In Miller’s second verse, the music switched from its original pop arrangement to a beautiful orchestra instrumental that truly makes this verse stand out from the entire album.

Finally, at the end of the video, only the rapper’s name continues to glow as Grande and the rest of the screen fade to black.

Oh my GOD, I’m a wreck.

(Image Source: Youtube / Ariana Grande)

To give you a bit of context as to why this is such a ‘yuge deal not only for Grande fans but also fans of Miller: The pair had dated from 2016 to 2018, as per US Weekly.

A couple of months after the pair broke things off, Miller passed away at home due to a suspected overdose.

A day after his tragic passing, Grande posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram, where she described him as “the kindest, sweetest soul”.

She also referenced him during her hot track “Thank U, Next”, where she sang: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ‘cos he was an angel.”

Since Grande dropped the deluxe version of “The Way”, fans have gone on an internet frenzy, expressing out the track made them feel.

Again, I’m not the biggest Grande stan or even a Mac Miller fan — but for some reason, this version makes me really sad.

BRB, going to Costco to buy wholesale tissue boxes.

Image Source: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz & TikTok / @heillyraices