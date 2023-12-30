Ariana Grande Has Seemingly Addressed The Rumours Surrounding Her Relationship With Ethan Slater

The new year has finally rolled around, and looking back at 2023, one of the biggest (entertainment) news moments was Ariana Grande‘s abrupt split and divorce from husband Dalton Gomez followed by an alleged affair with Ethan Slater. Her Wicked co-star who was married to his high school sweetheart and shared a bébé with. The pop star has seemingly addressed the messy rumours surrounding her new boo thang in an Instagram Story.

With 2024 being one sleep away, many folks have been posting their reflections on their 2023 experience. One of those people is Ariana Grande, who posted a lengthy — and I mean lengthy — IG Story regarding this year.

However, some folks believe that she was addressing accusations of cheating between her, Slater and his wife Lilly Jay within the post.

“I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life,” Grande wrote in the now expired IG Story.

“I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

The Sweetener singer went on to say she was grateful for her friends and family and that she would only be “reacting to things that deserve [her] energy only and removing and protecting [herself] from things that do not”.

“I am wrapping you all in a cocoon of love and wishing you a very happy, healthy new year. If you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. Take a deep breath and know you are so incredibly loved,” Grande wrote at the end of her IG Story.

The candid IG Story comes days after she was papped with Slater in NYC, with the pics going hyper-viral on social media. Arianators (fans of Ariana) also believe that the star will be releasing an album in 2024 due to her recent social media moves, which included multiple posts of the singer working on music.

When did Ariana and Ethan ~allegedly~ start dating?

Ariana and Ethan’s rumoured relationship has been quite a doozy.

To give you a brief run down on everything, Arianators believed that Dalton and she had split after she was spotted in Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Soon after that, sources who claim to be close to the couple spilled to TMZ and Page Six that the pair had been separated since January 2023.

During all that hullabaloo a rumour began to surface that Ariana had been dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

This is where things get a bit murky as allegations of cheating had been thrown around due to Ethan recently starting a family with his wife (now ex-wife) Lily James, who he was with for 10 years.

On July 26, TMZ claimed it “obtained legal documents” that proved Ethan had filed for divorce from Lily.

When things were peak messy, a source who claimed to be close to Ethan and Lily told Page Six that his wife felt “completely blindsided” by the rumoured relationship and that she was “a wreck”.

The day after TMZ reportedly “obtained” the divorce documents of Ethan and Lily, Lily told Page Six that Ariana was “not a girl’s girl” and that her “family is just collateral damage” in their rumoured relationship.

In October, Dalton and Ariana reportedly settled their divorce as per PEOPLE.

Neither Ariana nor Ethan has confirmed their relationship, however, Ari was spotted at Ethan’s most recent musical Spamalot earlier this year.

A v. controversial relationship indeed.

Part one of the Wicked movie will be dropping next year in November, so it’ll be interesting to see how Ethan and Ariana will act during that press tour.

At least the movie (and the tea) will be something to look forward to in 2024.

