Fans Reckon Ariana Grande Has Called Off Her Marriage Because Of This One Spicy Wimbledon Pic

Fans of “Knew Better / Forever Boy” singer Ariana Grande have been spun into a frenzy after piccies of her at the Wimbledon men’s singles came out.

What’s so special about these piccies, you ask? Well, they feature the artist without her wedding ring for the first time since her wedding, which is très spicy, especially if you run an Ariana Grande Twitter fan page that hasn’t posted anything since 2021.

Grande was papped sitting next to Bridgerton hottie and my personal favourite homosexual Jonathan Bailey as well as Andrew Garfield. She was also seated right behind Tom Hiddleston. The perfect trifecta of British daddies.

Just in case you forgot, Grande married luxury LA real estate agent Dalton Gomez back in 2021. The pics from their wedding also became the fastest-liked pics in the history of Instagram at the time, which is a pretty phenomenal achievement.

I’m over the moon when my posts get over 20 likes.

“I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything I just wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????” wrote another.

“Is she headed for divorce???” wrote a third.

Not all comments on the pic were doom and gloom, however. Another fan suggested she could have been getting the ring “serviced or cleaned” while she was out and about. I want whatever delusion juice that person is having, please.

While it’s unlikely that Ariana got divorced in secret, it is pretty strange that her ring hasn’t been showing up in her posts anymore. Anyone who follows Ariana knows she loves to talk about how deeply in love with her husband she is, and as she should!!

I would do the same if my ultra-rich hot husband was ultra-rich and hot.

Grande and Jonathan Bailey are currently filming Wicked, which has gone on a temporary hold due to the actor’s strike.

The only thing more evil and wicked than a green witch is actors and screenwriters not getting the pay they deserve for their work!