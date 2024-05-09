The Summit: Every Contestant Competing For $1 Million In Season 2

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with 9Now to get you ready for the premiere of The Summit, season two.

Do you ever catch yourself in bed at 2 am, watching Bear Grylls take a bunch of celebrities on an insane outdoor adventure, showcasing their physical strength and mental capabilities, and begin to feel motivated to be just like them? Then, you plan out how you’ll start a fresh workout routine and healthy lifestyle tomorrow and do nothing about it when you wake up in the morning. Just me? Okay.

But are you fanging for another reality show to give you that same inspired feeling? Then get ready to feel the adrenaline rush, because season two of The Summit is returning bigger and better than ever.

Hosted by Australia’s own Hollywood star, Jai Courtney, the exciting new adventure show first popped up on our screens a year ago. We watched 14 Aussies battle obstacles, moral dilemmas, and extremely harsh weather conditions to climb to the peak of the Mount Head summit in New Zealand’s South Islands.

Did I also mention they’re all carrying backpacks with a portion of the combined $1 million prize? So if they wanna get that bag, they all have to reach the top.

Now they’re doing it all again with some new and familiar faces, massive challenges, and only 15 days to reach the peak.

So, if you love the drama, the tears, and the catfights of reality TV, The Summit brings this all to the table, with the added storm here and there. Here’s what you can expect from season 2.

Familiar Faces

Season 2 is pulling out all the stops with some faces you may recognise.

Simmone Jade Mackinnon, a proud mum and actress from McCleod’s Daughters, will be put to the test, alongside mum of six, Tiffani Wood from the iconic girl band Bardot. Olympia Valance from Neighbours will also venture to the peak of the summit. Who run the world? The girlies do!

We’ve got Matt Rogers, a former NRL player and former Survivor contestant, who will definitely hone in on his experiences to make it out on top (an unfair advantage if you ask me).

Last but not least, we have Phil Britten, a motivational speaker and Bali Bombing Survivor, who’s main motivator in signing up for the show is to honour his mates who didn’t come home, and his family.

With a lineup like this, I’m so not ready for the emotional rollercoaster I’m about to take.

Extreme Weather Conditions

Every Aussie has a mountain to climb, and in this sense, they are literally climbing a physical mountain with all the elements that come with it. I could never, TBH.

Back in the beautiful landscapes of New Zealand’s South Island, the contestants are going to brave the cold, rain, hail, wind, snow, and everything in between while competing with each other, against each other, and against their own mental strengths.

Where Can You Watch It?

The Summit season 2 starts this Sunday at 7 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Thrill seekers, aspiring daredevils, and reality TV show enthusiasts, you won’t want to miss it!