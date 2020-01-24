Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on the US version of The Bachelorette, has died of a suspected overdose at the age of 29, the show’s producers have confirmed.

In a statement released yesterday, they said: “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”

He appeared on Season 15 of the long-running show, where he was competing for Hannah Brown. He departed the show abruptly after a one on one date, with Brown saying he “had to leave.”

The Bachelor Nation blog posted a tribute to him, saying:

“The eldest of five, Tyler was a loving son and friend to many. A successful entrepreneur, Gwozdz was planning on becoming a psychologist, working to obtain his PhD. Tyler had an adventurous spirit and a zest for life.”

While little is known about the circumstances of his death, officials in Boca Raton, Florida confirmed that he had been hospitalised for a week after a suspected overdose.

Friends, family and fellow cast members have all paid tribute to Tyler Gwozdz. Luke Stone, who appeared on his season of The Bachelorette, wrote:

“I lost one of my closest friends today. Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much.”

Luke Parker, another fellow contestant, remembered him as “a man with good intentions [who] wanted to make a positive impact on the world.”