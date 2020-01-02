Micah Downey, star of Australian reality series Bride and Prejudice, passed away over the weekend, with ex-partner Milly Johnson delivering the news via Instagram. Now, his drug counsellor is claiming a combination of drugs was the cause of his shock death.

The Daily Telegraph found a public post by Micah’s drug counsellor Jodi Barber on her Facebook page, which made mention of Micah being prescribed benzodiazepines to cope with anxiety and depression.

“Micah was prescribed two different Benzodiazepines! Prescribing benzos to someone using is dangerous, a deadly combination! There has to be a better way to cope with anxiety and depression for those addicted to heroin.”

Micah’s parents don’t want this to happen to another young life. They understand it was preventable! Micah 26, his… Posted by Jodi Barber on Monday, 30 December 2019

According to Barber, she had been helping Micah with drug-related issues since 2014, most recently in August this year.

Micah’s former partner Milly Johnson broke the news on Instagram yesterday. The pair appeared on reality show Bride and Prejudice together, breaking up while filming.

“On the 28 December 2019 Micah Patrick Downey passed away. I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

She has since posted a series of heartbreaking photos of Micah.

Micah and Milly have a son together, Julian, and Milly is currently pregnant with their second child.