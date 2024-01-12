Ariana Grande has taken aim at critics of her relationship with Spongebob — a.k.a. Ethan Slater — in her new single, Yes, And?. Messy pop music is back, people. Strap in.

On Friday, Ari released the first single from her upcoming seventh album, which included the pointed line, “Your business is yours and mine in mine, why do you care so much whose dick I ride?”

The song is a bit of a self-empowerment anthem about letting go of other people’s opinions and backing yourself. “Say that shit with your chest, and be your own fuckin’ best friend,” she sings in the chorus. Sure, fine, why not.

Ariana Grande has been keeping Ethan off socials — mostly. Photo: Instagram.

However, it’s the last line of the bridge that has sent netizens into meltdowns.

The full bridge lyrics for Yes, And? go:

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (It’s mine, it’s mine)

What’s mine is mine

My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)

Don’t comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?

Why?

The “why” is a fairly easy answer: Ariana’s relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater is controversial to say the least. We’re not saying there was infidelity involved, but the timelines are close.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship Timeline

Both Ariana and Ethan were apparently in committed relationships in December 2022 when filming on Wicked began: Ariana with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan with his wife of five years, Lilly Jay.

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay at the 2018 Tony Awards. (Photo: Getty.)

That year, Ethan and Lilly had welcomed their first child together. In November 2022 — one month before filming started — Ethan gushed over Jay in an Instagram post: “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most bizarre) year yet.” The following year, in May 2023, Ethan shared another gushing Instagram tribute to Lilly, this time for Mother’s Day. According to fan screenshots, Ariana liked the post.

And then we get to July.

On July 17, 2023 , Ariana was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

, Ariana was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. On July 18, 2023 , news broke that Ariana had split from Dalton.

, news broke that Ariana had split from Dalton. On July 20, 2023 — just three days later — more news broke that Ariana had “recently” started dating Ethan, who, oh yeah, was now “separated from his wife”.

— just three days later — more news broke that Ariana had “recently” started dating Ethan, who, oh yeah, was now “separated from his wife”. On July 21, 2023 , it was reported that Lilly was “completely blindsided” by the relationship. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six.

, it was reported that Lilly was “completely blindsided” by the relationship. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six. On July 25, 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Ethan asked Lilly for a divorce and simultaneously told her about his relationship with Ariana a few days before news of the relationship broke (so, like a week). “Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” the source reported. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”

Anyway, all of this is to say: people don’t really care who Ariana Grande is dating beyond the normal parameters of being interested in celebrity’s lives. They care about who she is specifically dating now, and how it started.

To date, Ariana and Ethan have never spoken publicly about those early, messy days, save for a somewhat vague Instagram caption. Maybe this new album will answer some questions.