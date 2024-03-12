Ariana Grande Has Had To Tell Fans To Stop Attacking Her Ex After Hearing The Tea On Her Album

Ariana Grande has had to tell fans to stop sending hate to the “people in her life” after lyrics on tracks in her new album hinted at some wrongdoing towards the singer, prompting her rabid fans to furiously send online vitriol to people they think were referenced on the album.

Ariana released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine on March 8. From the moment it dropped, fans began pouring over the lyrics for insight into the singer’s tumultuous private life, just like her single from the album “Yes, And?” did after its release in January.

“Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music),” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday local time.

“I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me, it is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love.

“If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

You tell ’em, Ari!!!! (Image: Instagram)

Even before the album’s release, her fans knew that the lyrics might reveal what’s been going on with the pop star over the last couple of years.

Since the 30-year-old’s last album, she’s gone through a divorce and hooked up with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater — both scenarios nabbing a whole heap of headlines at the time that didn’t entirely paint Ariana in a good light.

But after listening to the lyrics on the song “Eternal Sunshine”, fans felt like Ariana was hinting that Dalton had been unfaithful to her during their marriage and thanked her new BF Ethan for being there for her.

“I’ll be the first to say, “I’m sorry” / Now you got me feelin’ sorry,” she sings in the track.



“I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari.

Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you’re in her.

I found a good boy and he’s on my side / You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

Ariana and Dalton married in 2020 and were together for three years before divorcing.