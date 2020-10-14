Ariana Grande has surprised fans and foes alike with her album announcement, telling the world that her brand new record will not be coming out soon, but this month. Yep, the month of October, which we are already halfway through, so get hella excited.

Given that albums usually drop on Fridays, we could imagine that we’ll be hit with the project on October 23 or October 30, which is peak spooky season. If Grande drops any kind of Halloween album, the girls and the gays will lose their collective shit.

You can peep Grande’s tweet below, which doesn’t mince words in the slightest. New album, this month.

Fans are already losing their minds over the announcement, and as they always do, have begun sleuthing around the internet to find as many clues as they can.

One fan noticed that The Weeknd had retweeted Ariana’s album announce, which means that he’s either a super stan or he’s going to be featured on the upcoming project.

Other diligent Arianators (also known as Dangerous Women), just wanted to share the fact that we’ll be getting another album cycle from Grande, which is exciting enough.

On her Instagram, the singer has already posted a snippet for her track ‘brb’, but almost nobody assumed that it would be coming at us on a full-length album in October.

Take a listen to the track below and just imagine what kind of album cover will be matched with it. Truly the options are limitless.

brb

The news of Ariana’s album announce also comes hand in hand with the fact that she will be joining an absolutely batshit cast on the new Adam McKay film.

According to the cast list, Grande will be joined by Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and more. It is as of yet unclear what role she will play in the Netflix astronaut film ‘Don’t Look Up‘, but I guess we’ll have to wait for that too.

Anyways, if you need me I’m going to be streaming some Ariana Grande and patiently waiting for everyone to go insane when this new album finally drops.

