Ariana Grande turned 27 this week, and to celebrate, she threw herself an intimate Midsommar-themed birthday party, which is an absolute mood and a half.

Film company A24 recently auctioned off Florence Pugh‘s iconic dress from the film, and Ari was sadly unable to snag that, but she did have a flower crown for the occasion.

Midsommar is about a girl who travels to Sweden with her no-good boyfriend, only to find herself in the midst of a murder cult, and I can sort of see how Ariana Grande would vibe on that theme.

She took to Instagram to share a few glamorous, washed-out photos of the event:

Florence Pugh commented approvingly on a photo of the event, saying: “Mayqueeen!! Now have some mushroom tea.”

Ari was technically a month late to be a May queen, but y’know what, we’ll still allow it.

🙂

Family members including her brother Frankie and mother Joan were also in attendance at the bash. We’ll go ahead and assume for COVID-19 purposes that these people are all from the same household and practiced good hygiene at the event.

????????

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande went public with her new boyfriend, Los Angeles-based real estate Dalton Gomez, sharing a cute pic of them to make it Instagram official.

Friends of the couple say that Ari runs in “the same circles” as Gomez, a former dancer, and the pair have been together for several months.

almost 27 🙂

