Across all the many marches to demand justice for the death of George Floyd while in police custody kicked off in nearly all capital cities across the US, many celebrities have been spotted walking in solidarity at protests and with protestors, including Halsey, YUNGBLUD, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, and more.

Celebs have entered the march at many protests against police brutality from Los Angeles across to Florida, and pictures have begun to emerge of many holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, wearing face masks, and – in some cases – being tear-gassed and hit with rubber bullets and batons.

Yesterday, celebrities like Halsey, Ariana, Lauren, received admiration and respect for participating in the protests. Today, Camila and Shawn participate in the protests and you are ordering that all the photos and videos of them be deleted and they receive hatred, hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/tUUxOComoB — S & C ???????? (@onlylove_SC) June 1, 2020

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

nah but srsly halsey not only has been using her platforms to be very vocal, spreading awareness while also donating to the movement since day 1; now she's out there actively protesting in the streets?? as a celebrity THIS is how u do it and not w stupid useless ig chains stories pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6 — ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV — anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020

Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb — now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020

J. Cole in 2014 marching when Eric Garner was killed. Cole earlier today among the crowd in Fayetteville, NC. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/csYrg3QanD — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) May 30, 2020

ROSS LYNCH & HIS GF JAZ SINCLAIR AT THE BLM PROTEST IN LA pic.twitter.com/wartYPiyDX — ambree???? (@brincessbreee) May 30, 2020

Beverly Hills, CA … ♥️ We here pic.twitter.com/iyk9neMGq7 — TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 30, 2020

Singer Madison Beer, ‘How To Get Away With Murder‘ actors Kendrick Sapson and Matt McGorry, members of Why Don’t We, and Halsey have all been injured at George Floyd protests over the weekend, with authorities using tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets against protestors.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

We were tear gassed just minutes after this. pic.twitter.com/b8n6RgWosp — Daniel • WHY DON’T WE (@SeaveyDaniel) June 1, 2020

The US is now entering day five of the protests, which kicked off in Minneapolis on May 25, a day after footage emerged of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, resulting in his death.

