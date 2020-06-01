Across all the many marches to demand justice for the death of George Floyd while in police custody kicked off in nearly all capital cities across the US, many celebrities have been spotted walking in solidarity at protests and with protestors, including Halsey, YUNGBLUD, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, and more.
Celebs have entered the march at many protests against police brutality from Los Angeles across to Florida, and pictures have begun to emerge of many holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, wearing face masks, and – in some cases – being tear-gassed and hit with rubber bullets and batons.
Yesterday, celebrities like Halsey, Ariana, Lauren, received admiration and respect for participating in the protests. Today, Camila and Shawn participate in the protests and you are ordering that all the photos and videos of them be deleted and they receive hatred, hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/tUUxOComoB
— S & C ???????? (@onlylove_SC) June 1, 2020
— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) May 31, 2020
View this post on Instagram
see u MONDAY 4pm sunset blvd-crescent heights for the sit down. i’ve left protests for the day but please be safe there’s a link in my bio for anyone who wants to support. the protests were peaceful. white & non-Black POC: when you vandalize, Black people are the ones who will be blamed for it. you should only be there to protect Black people at these gatherings. stay safe
Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.
Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v”
— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
nah but srsly halsey not only has been using her platforms to be very vocal, spreading awareness while also donating to the movement since day 1; now she's out there actively protesting in the streets?? as a celebrity THIS is how u do it and not w stupid useless ig chains stories pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6
— ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020
Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV
— anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020
Michael B. Jordan out here protesting! pic.twitter.com/mSGEPwB1Pb
— now why i thought this was jorja (@0v0Mani) May 30, 2020
J. Cole in 2014 marching when Eric Garner was killed. Cole earlier today among the crowd in Fayetteville, NC. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/csYrg3QanD
— An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) May 30, 2020
ROSS LYNCH & HIS GF JAZ SINCLAIR AT THE BLM PROTEST IN LA pic.twitter.com/wartYPiyDX
— ambree???? (@brincessbreee) May 30, 2020
justice soon…❤️✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/99Teskw5eV
— ????????♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) May 30, 2020
Beverly Hills, CA … ♥️ We here pic.twitter.com/iyk9neMGq7
— TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 30, 2020
Singer Madison Beer, ‘How To Get Away With Murder‘ actors Kendrick Sapson and Matt McGorry, members of Why Don’t We, and Halsey have all been injured at George Floyd protests over the weekend, with authorities using tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets against protestors.
fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn
— h (@halsey) May 31, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me – after I told him to go home ✊????) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed – you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies – step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊????Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops
View this post on Instagram
This was the moment the LAPD shot a round of some projectile (probably a rubber bullet) and hit me in the stomach (I’m ok). I will post more clips but it was a full day of the kkkops brutalizing protestors for no reason, ESPECIALLY BLACK PEOPLE. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black and have to deal with these fucks beating and shooting at people for now reason (let alone the reasons we were there in the first place). Protests because of police brutality met with police brutality. How fitting. #ProsectuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice Follow these accounts. And if you are white, make sure you are uplifting, following, and amplifying Black people!!! @blmlosangeles @bldpwr @kendrick38
We were tear gassed just minutes after this. pic.twitter.com/b8n6RgWosp
— Daniel • WHY DON’T WE (@SeaveyDaniel) June 1, 2020
The US is now entering day five of the protests, which kicked off in Minneapolis on May 25, a day after footage emerged of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, resulting in his death.