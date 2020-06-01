Across all the many marches to demand justice for the death of George Floyd while in police custody kicked off in nearly all capital cities across the US, many celebrities have been spotted walking in solidarity at protests and with protestors, including HalseyYUNGBLUDShawn MendesCamilla CabelloTessa ThompsonAriana GrandeTimothee Chalamet, and more.

Celebs have entered the march at many protests against police brutality from Los Angeles across to Florida, and pictures have begun to emerge of many holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, wearing face masks, and – in some cases – being tear-gassed and hit with rubber bullets and batons.

Singer Madison Beer, ‘How To Get Away With Murder‘ actors Kendrick Sapson and Matt McGorry, members of Why Don’t We, and Halsey have all been injured at George Floyd protests over the weekend, with authorities using tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets against protestors.

This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me – after I told him to go home ✊????) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed – you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies – step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊????Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops

This was the moment the LAPD shot a round of some projectile (probably a rubber bullet) and hit me in the stomach (I’m ok). I will post more clips but it was a full day of the kkkops brutalizing protestors for no reason, ESPECIALLY BLACK PEOPLE. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black and have to deal with these fucks beating and shooting at people for now reason (let alone the reasons we were there in the first place). Protests because of police brutality met with police brutality. How fitting. #ProsectuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice Follow these accounts. And if you are white, make sure you are uplifting, following, and amplifying Black people!!! @blmlosangeles @bldpwr @kendrick38

The US is now entering day five of the protests, which kicked off in Minneapolis on May 25, a day after footage emerged of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, resulting in his death.

