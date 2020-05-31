Actor Kendrick Sampson of Insecure and How To Get Away With Murder has spoken about being hit with rubber bullets and a police baton while protesting in Los Angeles.

There are protests across major American cities right now, as communities rise up and demand justice after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Kendrick Sampson went live on his Instagram account to give followers a perspective of what was happening, while CNN cameras filmed him.

You’ll see Kendrick Sampson in Black, on the front lines being hit repeatedly by a cop with a baton pic.twitter.com/Iq8SbB6v76 — TEE “AIN’T BLACK” FRANKLIN IS GOLDEN (@MizTeeFranklin) May 30, 2020

The actor, who was seen on television being hit with a police baton, pointed out the unfairly harsh treatment given out to black protesters in the US:

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton. Y’all ain’t see no police fucking up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse. Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to fucking state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

Kendrick Sampson has shared numerous videos from the protests on his Instagram:

Other public figures who turned out for the Los Angeles protests on Saturday included Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly.