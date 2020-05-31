Strong contender for the title of YouTube’s biggest dickhead Jake Paul has reportedly been spotted looting and rioting during the protests in Arizona. Hoo boy, if only we could say we were shocked.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, thousands of Americans are protesting across the country after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody earlier this week. Countless celebrities have either joined in on the protests, or used their platform online to spread awareness. But not Jake Paul.

Despite having a net worth of a casual $19 million USD (roughly $28.5 million AUD), Paul was reportedly spotted looting Fashion Square, a shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

pic.twitter.com/eEPdflGLKW I don’t actually know that he was “looting” per say but this footage is pretty ridiculous — adam22 (@adam22) May 31, 2020

With his impressive net worth and massive sphere of influence, Jake Paul could’ve really helped get justice for George Floyd. He could donate money, use his platform to educate his young, impressionable audience, heck, he could’ve contacted people with some actual power. But in news that is surprising to absolutely nobody at this point, he chose to use this time to run amok at his local mall.

Celebrities have some real power to stand up against racism right now. We’ve seen Ariana Grande, Halsey and Yungblud, among countless others, join in on the protests (peacefully) or use their platform to spread helpful information. But unfortunately, we’ve also seen the likes of Jake Paul use this as an excuse to be a dickhead for the sake of content.

It’s unclear if Paul actually participated in the looting, but he was definitely at the scene alongside people lighting fireworks and looting the premises. Regardless of what he was actually doing there, we’ll surely see it in a YouTube video in the coming days.

In addition to the videos circulating on Twitter, Paul has shared multiple Instagram stories that appear to be from the Fashion Square mall, including him flipping off police and getting tear gassed. You truly, truly hate to see it.

For all we know, he could’ve just been a bystander, but his presence at the scene was enough to spark a tonne of backlash online. Even other celebrities like Elijah Daniel were quick to condemn his actions.

bro absolutely fuck you @jakepaul fall off the face of this fucking planet please god you are fucking gross people are being teargassed and shot at and you’re fucking LOOTING a mall…. fuck you. https://t.co/Jrhm7RBgnn — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 31, 2020

jake paul has a 19 million dollar net worth and a giant platform consisting of mainly kids, and he’s out here looting whilst others get teargassed and beat? fuck off he really isn’t shit — dani BLM (@LOVERSHSLOT) May 31, 2020

NOT JAKE PAUL LOOTING?? this is not a fucking vlog opportunity or a game. people are dying and fighting for their lives. for you to go out to loot a mall and not show up to the peaceful protests this afternoon?? flipping off a cop is not allyship you’re just being an asshole — ashlee|| BLACK LIVES MATTER (@letsfukindance) May 31, 2020

Many Twitter users were quick to point out that although his behaviour is questionable, it’s hardly surprising at this point.

Shock! Horror! Jake Paul is an ass. Who would've thought?! https://t.co/dAblxJ8ew4 — Rutger Pragt (@Appelket) May 31, 2020

Jake Paul being a piece of shit human being again wow imagine my shock. — Benn (@BennIsTaken) May 31, 2020

In Paul’s defence, he did share a link to a “Justice for George Floyd” petition. But when you’ve got $19 million dollars and millions of impressionable followers, you could *probably* do a little more to stand up against police brutality towards the African-American community.

don’t scroll past this without taking action… together we can make a difference.. https://t.co/nrKN2wrIv3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 28, 2020

Do better, Jake Paul. Do. Better.