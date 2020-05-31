Yesterday, controversial YouTube personality Jake Paul was called out by fans after being spotted looting Fashion Square, a shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mind you, the bloke has a net worth of a casual $19 million USD (roughly $28.5 million AUD).

pic.twitter.com/eEPdflGLKW I don’t actually know that he was “looting” per say but this footage is pretty ridiculous — adam22 (@adam22) May 31, 2020

In addition to the videos circulating on Twitter, Paul has shared multiple Instagram stories that appear to be from the Fashion Square mall, including him flipping off police and getting tear gassed.

In a new statement on Twitter, Paul has denied his involvement in the looting, claiming that “neither I, nor anyone in our group, was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”

“We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging,” Paul wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

Paul’s statement has been met with heavy criticism, with people raising important questions about his actions, including why he decided to focus his filming on looting happening at a mall in Arizona as opposed to other protests being held around the city that shine a better light on what people are fighting.

Even if Paul wasn’t involved in the looting, the fact that he can potentially use footage he captured for his own commercial gain, including the promotion of his own channel, is absolutely fucked.

Do better, Jake Paul.