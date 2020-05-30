A 19-year-old protester has been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Detroit, Michigan following days of protesting in the city.

The shooting occurred near Detroit’s Greektown entertainment district shortly after 11:30pm on Friday night. The 19-year-old male victim died at a nearby hospital shortly after the ordeal.

According to Sergeant Nicole Kirkwood, the unidentified shooter allegedly approached a group of protesters in a Dodge Durango before opening fire. Kirkwood confirmed that an officer was not involved in the shooting.

The news comes after days of protesting following yet another death of a person of colour in police custody in the US. The protests, which sparked in response to the death of George Floyd, have now spread to at least 19 cities across the US.

The LAPD declared the protests in Los Angeles an “unlawful” assembly after reports of looting, property damage and violence emerged. But citizens are refusing to go home, instead continuing to protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.

We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA.

From the 10 Fwy to the 101 & the 110 Fwy to Alameda—This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside—Business should close—Those on the street are to leave the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck despite his pleas for oxygen, has since been dismissed from his job and is now facing murder and manslaughter charges.

No further details have been provided about the victim or the alleged gunman at the time of publishing.