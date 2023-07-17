MOTHER: Lindsay Lohan Has Given Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy With Husband Bader Shammas

Congratulations are in order for our red-headed icon Lindsay Lohan who has given birth to her first child! She’s a parent now! Let the Lindsay Lohan to Jamie-Lee Curtis metamorphosis begin!!!



A representative from Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas‘ camp confirmed the arrival of their baby boy with Page Six Tuesday morning local time.



“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said.



Short and sweet. Classy, effortless, like our girl.



Motherhood looks gorgeous on you, queen. (Image Source: Instagram / Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan)

They’ve named their bundle of joy Luai, which is an Arabic name meaning “shield” or “protector.”



I know that celebrities don’t always hit the mark when it comes to baby names but I think Luai is gorgeous.

The new parents haven’t posted any pics of little Luai just yet, but considering how low-key they usually treat their social media, I’m not too surprised. Tream ’em mean to keep ’em keen, or more accurately, drip feed us tiny morsels of information and we’ll be forever wanting more.

I reckon they’re gonna look back at this pre-kids pic and be like “wow, we had so much free time.” (Image Source: Instagram / Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan)

Lindsay first revealed that she was expecting back in March when she posted a teeny-tiny baby jumpsuit with “coming soon” written on the front to her IG. She captioned it with: “We are blessed and excited.”



These days Linds isn’t one for many words, hey?



Anyway, congratulations to Lindsay and Bader. As someone who grew up in the 2000s, I watched Lindsay go through the ups and downs of Hollywood and the pressures of being in the public eye. It’s no secret she went through some difficult, highly publicised times.



I’m so happy for her, I’m happy for the Lohannisance and I truly wish the new parents all the best for this new, exciting chapter with little Luai.