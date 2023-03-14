Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant & If She Has Twins, Can One Of Them Pls Be British Like Parent Trap?

Queen of the 2000’s Lindsay Lohan has announced she is expecting her first child with husband, Bader Shammas.

The star announced her pregnancy via her Instagram writing “we are blessed and excited!” She also tagged her husband in the announcement.

Messages of congratulations have been flowing for the first time mum. With Y2K queen and new mum of one, Paris Hilton, sharing her support for Lindsay commenting “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Lindsay’s Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried also shared messages of well wishes.

“This is WONDERFUL NEWS!” She wrote.

Kathy Hilton even chucked Lilo a message, commenting on the post: ” I am so happy for you.” And I am so happy for you too, Lindsay.

This is Lindsay’s first child after marrying Bader in 2022. The couple are fiercely private so count yourself lucky that we even copped a baby announcement.

Lindsay if you’re reading this: Congratulations!!

I’m patiently waiting for the baby name announcement – hopefully Cady is on the cards.