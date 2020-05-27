Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande blessed us with a live weather report straight from Chromatica this afternoon and, as expected, it was rainy as shit.

In spite of the rain, which we’ve all secretly come to love, we were blessed with some stellar moments from the cross-over.

Firstly, we had Gaga serving us Chromatica-fashion-week-realness-meets-Hunger–Games-Capitol vibes.

Ari’s one liners also packed a punch (“rain on me tsunami” and “back to you, fucker”).

Above all else, though, one cute as heck moment was pointed out by the viewers – Ari’s partner Dalton, in the background, dutifully spraying water on her umbrella.

‘Tis truly a beautiful sight.

Watching Dalton spraying Ariana with water off-camera made me realise that we all deserve someone to hype us as much as Dalton hyped Ariana in this very moment. And yes, this was my ‘pensive Carrie Bradshaw at laptop’ moment.

ariana and dalton's relationship really is the cutest. we have no choice but to stan pic.twitter.com/mOPj0AGwva — quilcy (@myrontltc) May 26, 2020

Check out the full Chromatica weather girls skit below. If you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to live on Chromatica, who’s banned, and what rights you’ll have, head over to thisexplainer here. (To give you a clue as to what you can expect, Carly Rae Jepsen is Chromatica’s 1st official Secretary of State and tops must pay for all Ubers. In Gaga we trust.)

Back to you, fucker.