‘It’s Over, It’s Done’: Sneaky Sources Have Revealed Why Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Split

Today we were awoken to the soul-crushing news that Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have ended their seven-year marriage. They were one of two couples to have reportedly split, the other being pop star Ariana Grande and her beau Dalton Gomez.

While the news of Ariana and Dalton’s split came from ~sources~ (which usually means from the PR reps of the celebs), Joe and Sofia confirmed the news themselves with a statement to Page Six:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Like clockwork, a source spilled the tea to the publication, writing: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

As I was saying about sources, this very well could have come from the PR rep of either party.

Page Six noted that the couple’s recent social media activity low-key hinted at their split and fans were noticing.

Sofia is currently living her best life in Italy with a bunch of girlfriends to celebrate her 51st birthday sans Joe and, perhaps more tellingly, sans wedding ring.

Fans’ eyebrows were raised when Sofia posted a photo while on vacay with the interestingly worded caption: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

AKA when you’re going through hell in your marriage, fuck off to Italy to enjoy some sunshine and Aperol spritzes with your besties to cure your blues.

One fan commented, “Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?” while another said, “Wondering where her husband is, he hasn’t shown up in any of the photos of videos.”

Manganiello also made things suss by posting a birthday tribute to his wife on his own Instagram that simply read: “!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” (“Happy Birthday Sofía” in Spanish.)

When it was first posted, fans voiced their suspicions in the comments.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofía’ …. not even ‘ My love, My beloved wife,’” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare[d] to previous ones!”

Meanwhile another source told the publication: “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

READ MORE Two Of Your Fave Celebrity Couples Called It Quits Overnight And WTF Is Happening!?!?!?

Sofia and Joe were last spotted together one month ago in Hoboken, N.J., as Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project Nonnas with Vince Vaughn.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangainello got hitched in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015. Around 400 guests were in attendance, which included Sofia’s Mordern Family co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell, as well as Manganiello’s True Blood co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer.

We’ll miss their smoking hot couple selfies.