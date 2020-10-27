Actor Joe Manganiello has debuted his brand new look, and now that he is topped with blonde hair, he looks just like a twink going through a midlife crisis, except hot.

Appearing on Sofía Vergara‘s Instagram in a nearly unrecognisable post, Manganiello and his dog Bubbles (yes, the dog’s name is Bubbles) debuted the brand new blonde top that he will now be rocking through lockdown.

The pic also featured a mini Modern Family reunion, with Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson all appearing at a function held by Jesse and his cute as hell husband, Justin Mikita.

When wearing the mask, you can barely notice that its Joe at all. I definitely thought it was Vergara’s gay bodyguard for a split second, but maybe that’s just my wishful eye.

The brand new haircut is all for Manganiello’s reprisal of the role of Deathstroke for Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, which will be coming our way in 2021.

The upcoming HBO Max series has been long-awaited by fans, and promises four entire episodes of premium content, including a whole lot of reshoots and extra scenes that were not in the original Justice League film.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a thing online for quite some time now, ever since Zack Snyder hopped off the director’s seat due to a personal tragedy back in 2017. It’s just good to have some confirmation that Manganiello is returning to the screens.

Manganiello also posted a solo pic to his own account with his blanketed little baby, Bubbles, and when the mask is off you can clearly see that it’s him. I’d recognise that salt and pepper beard from anywhere.

I for one stan blonde twink prince Joe Manganiello and his dog Bubbles, which is a sentence I never thought I’d ever be writing, but hey, it’s been a wild time lately.