Ahhh, Tyler Posey. Where does one begin with Tyler Posey? Never has a single human caused so many tears just by being straight. For years the queer community has wanted to claim him and his abs as one of their own, and now it looks like we just might be able to. Welcome to the club you big ole bottom.

Now before we jump on the party wagon headed straight to Tyler Poseyville, we need to take pause for a moment and gather ourselves with the facts. For years, Posey has denied being gay. The man has never defined himself by a single sexuality and still hasn’t.

In August he “came out” as someone who has sex with trans women (which by definition is still heterosexual). Basically, for years we have had every reason to believe the man is as straight as he says he is.

Until now that is. Today, he has confessed to bottoming, sucking dicks and being pegged with a dildo. Happy Thursday.

The confessions came up in a Q&A on the star’s OnlyFans, which originally promised nothing much of note besides him playing the guitar in the nude.

They sound wild and completely out of the blue because, well, they are. You can have a listen right here.

Tyler Posey admitted to being with a man before… pic.twitter.com/iJ2pvW2uS6 — Aaron (@ARonauthor) October 18, 2020

tyler posey saying he’s been pegged… omg show hole pic.twitter.com/vmxBQjUcyt — ً (@luizyblue) October 19, 2020

The man also flashed his dick-print in his pants, which is readily available on the internet, if you horn bags insist on having a peep.

Last week on SiriusXM Posey was questioned about his “coming out” on Instagram, and had this to say:

“Originally I was wanting to shed light through whatever way that I could and then I was hit with wanting to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it,” he said.

“I know there’s a lot of kids look up to me and I just want to fucking get rid of that stigma. You can be whoever you want to be and get with whoever you want to get with and it shouldn’t affect you.”

You can watch the full clip below, which doesn’t reveal much that we don’t already know.

Hey Tyler, from one bottom to another, welcome to the club.