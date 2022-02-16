Our husband Dylan O’Brien reportedly won’t be in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf reunion film. Pack it up boys because without Sterek being finally confirmed what’s even the bloody point?

Teen Wolf The Movie follows an adult Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he reunites with old friends. He and his wolfpack will face off against their deadliest enemy yet: the absence of the show’s best character.

That’s right! According to Deadline, O’Brien as well as Arden Cho reportedly declined the offer to come back for one final howl at the full moon.

It’s unclear why exactly O’Brien said no. Maybe he was too busy playing Taylor Swift’s mystery man in the music video for “All Too Well (Extended Version)”. But his absence will definitely need to be addressed at some point in the film because Linden Ashby who played Stiles’s dad Sheriff Noah Stilinski is said to return.

Cho played half-human-half-kitsune Kira Yukimura and was also the series’ only actress of colour. A source told Deadline that she passed on the offer to return to Teen Wolf The Movie because her per-episode salary when filming the series was half of what the three other actresses made.

There’s also been some confusion around Tyler Hoechlin who played Derek Hale. Some apparently claim he isn’t returning but a source told Deadline that it sounds like he will.

Teen Wolf was a huge sexual awakening for a lot of queer Gen Z people—me included. And Stiles and Derek’s homoerotic tension was a big part of that. O’Brien’s bi-panic performance as Stiles was also just the best part of the show.

If there’s no queer subtext in the reunion then sorry but what’s the point? What am I supposed to watch it for? The plot?

Anyway, here’s who’s confirmed to be returning for the Teen Wolf reunion flick: Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelly Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry and JR Bourne.