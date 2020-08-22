Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has spoken out to set the records straight about the now-viral clips of her and Ellen DeGeneres.

In case you missed it, several clips of Ellen making fun of Sofia’s accent went viral on Twitter earlier this month, following countless allegations of poor conduct from the talk show host.

But now, Vergara has spoken out to clear the air and clarify that it was just “two comedians having fun with each other to entertain.”

The 48-year-old Columbian-American actress took to Twitter to share the clip and her side of the story, promptly yeeting herself out of the anti-Ellen camp.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

Vergara’s defense of Ellen comes after the daytime television host has found herself in hot water after several reports of workplace toxicity emerged recently.

Following the allegations, Variety reports that Ellen is “increasing staff benefits” including paid sick leave (which isn’t a guarantee in the US like it is here in Australia) in an attempt to boost morale within the company.

It’s important to note that Ellen recently broke down in tears in a company-wide video call, in which she asserted that she was unaware of how toxic the workplace allegedly had become. According to Variety sources, Ellen expected the show to be a place in which people were excited to come to work. Throughout the call, she also dismissed rumours that she wouldn’t let people look her in the eye.

The whole situation is extremely complicated, and it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities that Ellen is just the face of the show and didn’t have a lot to do with the actual business.

Following the investigation, which was all sparked by a Buzzfeed expose from Krystie Yandoli, three top producers have been sacked from the show.