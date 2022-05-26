After 19 cursed seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally fucking off tomorrow.

To celebrate this blessed occasion, here’s a bunch of times when guests clapped TF back at toxic-ass Ellen DeGeneres and her toxic-ass ways.

Somewhere, I just know Dakota Johnson is smirking.

Dakota Johnson

Ah, the OG. The most iconic moment not just on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but on television in general.

Who could forget that time Ellen tried to roast Dakota Johnson for supposedly not inviting her to a party and it backfired big time?

Have a watch below:

This infamous moment was the beginning of the end for Ellen as the allegations of a toxic culture on her show came out not long after.

Dakota, we owe you everything.

Michelle Obama

Throwback to that time Ellen took Michelle Obama to a supermarket to teach her how to shop like normies do before leaving the White House. What, because Ellen’s so down-to-earth and humble?

During their time at the shops, Michelle deadass told Ellen how annoying and childish she was right to her face and truer words have never been uttered.

“Ya know? You’re really annoying! It’s like taking a 3-year-old to the store,” she said.

Nothing like getting obliterated by the First Lady on your own damn show to humble your ass!

Hasan Minhaj

Yeah, this one’s pretty fucken bad.

One time Ellen invited stand-up comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj on her show and didn’t even bother to learn how to pronounce his name.

After mispronouncing it multiple times, the Netflix star joked: “At Starbucks, I just go by Timothée Chalamet.”

He laughed the whole thing off but seriously, it’s so fucked.

READ MORE Goss Guru Deuxmoi Has Shared A Sneaky List Of Celeb Guests Ellen DeGeneres Has Had Beef With

Taylor Swift

Unsurprisingly, Ellen DeGeneres was majorly in on the ‘let’s slut-shame Taylor Swift‘ bandwagon back in the day and brought up her dating life many times.

Back in 2013 when Ellen made her play a game involving guys she’s dated, Taylor finally snapped back at the host.

“It makes me feel so bad about myself every time I come up here you put like a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being,” Taylor said in frustration.

The fucked up interview went viral last year when it resurfaced on TikTok:

NikkieTutorials

OK, this one didn’t actually happen on the show but it’s too good to not include!

Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials slammed Ellen DeGeneres while speaking with Dutch publication &C, describing the host as “distant and cold.”

“Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked,” the makeup artist said.

“I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark.”

She was even more disappointed when she was told that she’d have to use the public restroom, while other guests had a “private toilet.”

“I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. Why do they get a private toilet, I thought,” she said.

That Teletubbies after dark comment bloody KILLS ME.

And this is why we won’t miss Ellen DeGeneres or her shitty show. Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out, doll.