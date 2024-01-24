Gemini Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Hola Gemini! Why am I not surprised that you’re here sussing out your monthly Gemini horoscope? You lot are always craving intel and want to know everything about everything.

Well, I’m so happy you’re here!

I’m Matt Galea, PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. We took a break from our regular horoscopes last year (and in that time I wrote an astrology book How To Spot The (Star) Signs, which is out now!), but we’re back with a new monthly format!

So without further ado, here’s the Gemini February 2024 horoscopes! I hope you love it.

Gemini February Horoscopes 2024

(May 21-June 20)

google, play “bills, bills, bills” by destiny’s child

SEX + DATING

The holidays may be long gone but you’re still feeling the festive spirit and as a result, you can expect some hectic romantic energy to float into your zone in February (just in time for Valentine’s Day, whataya know!). If you’re single, keep an open mind when venturing out and ensure your peepers remain open to possibilities. You could find a prospective partner in the most unexpected of places (and when you do, here’s how to charm them, based on their star sign!). If you’re committed, you’ll be feeling the love big time this month and it’ll fuel you in more ways than one. Whatever your situation may be, your love zone this month encourages you to think outside the box when it comes to romance. Be adventurous and find a sense of play with everything you do!

CAREER + WORK

When I told you to keep those peepers open in the love section, I wasn’t kidding! This month, a major money-making opportunity will present itself. It may not be overt and in your face, in may be a subtle offer or opp that you should grab with both hands ‘cos it’ll lead to bigger things down the track. It may start off small, but you’ll see in time that it’ll give you the opportunity to seriously level up your life and your career. When it comes to making financial decisions this month, use your brains and don’t be afraid to phone a friend if things get confusing and you need some guidance.

LIFE IN GENERAL

You are perhaps the most curious sign of the zodiac, but in February, that curiosity will seriously take off. Let it! Allow your mind to wander and ponder the possibilities of the unknown. Visualise yourself in the wildest of positions and reaffirm the dreams and goals you’ve crafted for yourself. Those dreams may seem unattainable, but planetary energy is on your side and you have the ability to manifest big things for yourself, you need only keep your eyes open and just fucking back yourself and your dreams.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 10th, 2024

Aquarian energy is all about dreaming big and testing out new systems rather than relying on old ones. As New Moon energy is all about innovating by venturing into the unknown, channel this by completely shaking shit up!

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

As the Sun exits quirky Aquarius and enters dreamy Pisces, you’re encouraged to live your life like you’re a rom-com protagonist. Embrace main character energy and do something bold: fall head over heels in love with someone, revamp your wardrobe, quit your job and be a mermaid. Nah jks, I can’t endorse that last one (but I really want to…). Just release your inhibitions and have fun!

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your focus will be on the homefront as the Full Moon in Virgo hits in your house of home and hearth. Around this time you’ll want to swap social gatherings for some me-time and / or time with your immediate fam or housemates.

Anyway, that’s it from me! Be sure to check back for your monthly Gemini horoscope when March draws closer!

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.