Expect some intriguing convos at the start of the week as communication planet Mercury does its thing, plus the Full Moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday will have everyone feeling spicy as hell.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday, June 14 will have a powerful impact on you, bb, since it’s a fellow fire sign. You’ll be feeling on fkn fire this week, particularly in the way of S-E-X. Find your pleasure spot and hit it hard, or rather, get someone else to hit it hard (or do it solo – sometimes that’s even more fun!).

TAURUS

You’ve been a mad social butterfly lately which isn’t unusual for you, but I know you much prefer your own company. Here’s your excuse to bail on all plans this week because the Full Moon in dramatic-ass Sagittarius on Tuesday, June 14 will bring with it some drama so try and steer clear from other people.

GEMINI

Get ready for some great sex this week, Gemini, as the spicy Full Moon in Sagittarius brings its sensual energy into your sign. Be selfish and do whatever it takes to get yourself off. Go on, you’ve earned it!

CANCER

Have you been putting off an important conversation with someone? Maybe it’s time to dump your shitty partner. Maybe you needa tell your housemate to stop leaving dirty dishes in the sink. Whatever it is, do so on or around Monday, June 13 ‘cos that’s when Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini and your communicative skills will be at their best.

LEO

Communication planet Mercury is moving out of Taurus and entering its home sign of Gemini on Monday, June 13, giving you the confidence to summon your desires. In need of a promotion? Ask for it! Got a crush on someone? Tell them! The stars are on your side.

VIRGO

Get ready to manifest your earth sign heart out this week ‘cos the Full Moon in powerful Sagittarius on Tuesday, June 14 brings with it some big possibilities, particularly in the realm of luck and success. Get manifesting, legend!

LIBRA

This week you’ll have some important conversations regarding your love life, especially around Monday, June 13 when communication planet Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini. It’s not necessarily a negative thing! It’s just prompting you to be honest about your feelings, needs and desires.

SCORPIO

You’ve been keeping your feelings close to your chest and this week, as Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini on Monday, June 13, you’re encouraged to be more open. As they say, secrets make you sick. But the truth will set you free!

SAGITTARIUS

It’s your week, bb, ‘cos the Full Moon in your sign Sagittarius invites you to celebrate yourself. All that you are, all that you’ve accomplished, all that’s coming to you. Lap it up, my Sagi kings and queens!

CAPRICORN

Eek! Expect some dramatic shit to go down this week as the wacky-ass Full Moon in Sagittarius hits on Tuesday, June 14. Either face the drama head on or hide under the bed covers and avoid it. Your call!

AQUARIUS

When messenger planet Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini on Monday, June 13, you’ll finally make a major breakthrough. There’s something that’s been bubbling inside you that’ll suddenly rise to the surface. The answers you’ve been seeking have been within you all along!

PISCES

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday, June 14 encourages you to reconnect with your nearest and dearest, especially peeps you’ve been neglecting.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.