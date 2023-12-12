The Sagittarius New Moon Is About To Rise & It’s Gonna Be Pretty Intense, Here’s What To Expect

We’re somehow already almost halfway through December (!!!) which means the end of the year is nigh. Sounds wild, right? Well, the Sagittarius new moon (which rises in a matter of hours) wants you to slow the fuck down and do some good ol’ reflecting.

Read on to suss what this means for ya.

Sagittarius New Moon 2023

When is the next new moon?

The next new moon rises on December 13 2023 at 10:32am.

As any good mystic will tell you, planetary energy is palpable several days before and several days after the moon phase is at its peak.

So pay attention to new moon energy over the next few days, even after the 13th!

What does the Sagittarius new moon mean?

When you think about a Sagittarian, the first thing that comes to mind is their sense of adventure and their lust for life. But there’s another valuable part of the Sagi spirit: their cerebral nature. From their thirst for knowledge to their gift of the gab, Sagittarians are possibly one of the most intellectual signs of all.

Therefore, during the Sagittarius new moon, your focus will be on matters of the mind. You’ll be asking yourself existential questions and pondering the unknown.

Let this happen! Follow those thought paths.

In particular, there may be moments over the next week that cause doubt and confusion. Instead of getting lost in the chaos and allowing yourself to feel beaten down, reevaluate things. Remind yourself that a new year is around the corner which means there’s an opportunity for growth and new beginnings (that’s what new moons are all about!).

Life is moving so fast right now — take a step back and really think about what’s happening around you, especially leading to the end of 2023.

What should I do tonight?

First of all: keep an open mind!

This period is all about challenging thought patterns and systems that may be outdated.

We’re still a few weeks out from the new year but the new moon welcomes you to hit the refresh button early!

And on the witchy side of things, new moons are all about setting intentions, performing candle rituals and manifesting.

Light those candles, clutch those crystals, write down what you hope to manifest.

Blessed be! Enjoy the Sagittarius New Moon 2023. (Hey, that rhymes!)

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. He’s just released his first astrology book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.