There’s a Full Moon rising this week and since Eclipse Season is donezo, you can ~finally~ charge your crystals again. Yiewwww. Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

All will be revealed this week as Mars enters your ninth house on Monday, December 13, bringing the truth to the surface. The key message here is to shed your life of BS. Also don’t be afraid to leave your comfort zone in favour of fresh experiences, especially with the new year around the corner.

TAURUS

My Taurean kings and queens ain’t got time for fake shit ever, but especially this week as Mars fires up your eighth house of girlboss. When the Full Moon rises in your second house of self-image on December 18, you’ll be reminded of the importance of setting boundaries and not allowing people to walk over you.

GEMINI

This week you’ll feel rather combative, thanks to spicy binch Mars firing up your seventh house of partnerships. If you find that you’re having more brutal (read: bitchy) conversations with those around you, it may be worth doing some reflection and analysing why that is. You can’t blame it all on Mars, there’s gotta be some underlying issues you needa deal with.

CANCER

Now that we’re heading into the end of the year, I’m sure there’s heaps of loose ends that need tying up and good news because this week, Mars is giving you the energy boost to help you power through! As the fiery planet beams into your sixth house of get shit done, you’ll be ticking off to-do lists like it’s no one’s business.

LEO

Mars beaming into your fifth house on December 13 will inspire you to get in touch with your arty farty side and express your Leo talents via a creative outlet. Also, when the Full Moon rises into your 11th house of mates on December 18, you’ll see who your real friends are.

VIRGO

Your home is your castle and your castle is sacred. This week, as Mars hits your fourth house of emotions on Monday, December 13, you’ll wanna batten down the hatches and hunker down in your safe space. Protect your energy, express your feelings, and do whatever it takes to keep your peace.

LIBRA

This week you’ll be extremely on your fun, friendly, flirty Libran shit, talking up a storm with those around you and engaging in deep convos. With Sagittarius energy in the air, make sure you don’t overstep your mark in certain conversations and wind up talking over or even offending others.

SCORPIO

You’ll have money on your mind this year as Mars shines into your money zone on Monday, December 13. Make those dollar, dollar bills, baby! But also focus on saving dollarydoos where you can. When the Full Moon rises on December 18, you’ll make some major financial revelations.

SAGITTARIUS

Not only are we still in Sagittarius Season, but fiery Mars is also entering your sign this week, which oughta energise the hell out of ya. You have a real aura of success about you this week and there’s pretty much nothing you cannot do, so be sure to dream big and reach for the bloody stars, babyyyy!

CAPRICORN

This week is all about healing for you, so allow yourself to take a beat and focus on what really matters (Y-O-U!). This will be emphasised when the Full Moon rises in your sixth house of healing on December 18, reminding you just how important it really is to look after yourself.

AQUARIUS

Tap into your inner extrovert this week as Mars hits up your 11th house of socialising on Monday, December 13, inspiring you to attend as many events and gatherings as your body can handle. When the Full Moon hits your fifth house of passion on December 18, you’ll dive head first into a creative project (and ace it, BTW!).

PISCES

This week Mars will give you the kick in the pants that you need to shake off the sluggishness and power through with your goals. When the Full Moon beams in on December 18, your sudden girlboss attitude will inspire you to restore order in your home by whatever means necessary.

