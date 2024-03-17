When it comes to Aussie gay icons of the noughties, Holly Valance was definitely up there. She wasn’t quite at your Kylie Minogue level, but she was bigger than your Ricki-Lees and your Tammin Sursocks. The point is: she was what we would now refer to as MOTHER.

Well, her gay icon and mother status has officially been revoked as she’s outed herself as a right wing Karen *cue the dramatic Neighbours-esque soap opera gasp*.

Over the weekend, the Aussie singer sat down for an interview where she vowed to never return to Australia because it’s too “woke” now.

She slammed climate change and had some very harsh words to say about activist Greta Thunberg.

Holly Valance in her “Kiss Kiss” music video in 2002.

Speaking to Chris Hope on the first episode of GB News’s new Chopper’s Political Podcast, Valance started by ripping into Thunberg with vile insults.

“I don’t understand why you have this, like, demonic little gremlin high priestess of climatism as the goddess in classrooms, Greta,” Valance said.

“And the kids are all coming home with depression and anxiety. Why would you go to your music lesson or bother doing your homework or get out of bed if you think we’re all going to be dead in five years anyway? I mean they told me in class, Greta told me.

“Why would you bother, it doesn’t give anybody hope.”

Valance, who rose to fame on Neighbours from 1999 to 2002 before launching a pop career, has lived in the UK for more than a decade.

She got hitched to billionaire property developer Nick Candy in 2012 and the pair have two daughters.

She went on to say that Australia is now riddled with “problems”.

“I’ll get a ticket within the first two hours of arriving, doing something, parking in the wrong place, going one kilometre over the 30 or 25k speed limit,” she said.

“The Australia I grew up in was unreal. It was so fun and we didn’t seem to have all these problems. The woke stuff’s really gone big in Australia.”

When asked for an example, Valance blamed “the stuff they’re teaching in school”.

“I don’t think sexuality and children should be in the same sentence and I don’t think anyone’s sexuality is anyone’s business,” she said.

“You don’t know about mine. I don’t know about yours. Why would we? That stuff really icks me.”

Valance called Victoria a “nanny state” where they “fine you for breathing”, revealing that she is “still getting fines every few months for not voting” and has never voted in an Australian election.

Valance said she would not return to Los Angeles, where she owns a home, or Australia if Labour were to win the upcoming UK election.

“The plan would be to stay and live where we love, which is here,” she said.

“I’m very patriotic to this place. My mother is from Southampton. My whole family is English.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. And Nick doesn’t want to go anywhere. We prefer to be in our country. I don’t think you should want to drive wealthy people out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she fawned over Donald Trump, describing him as “unreal” and “fabulous”.

“He was incredible, he gave us an hour of his time in the office,” she said.

Holly and husband Nick [left] with Donald Trump and Nigel Farage in 2022.

“I couldn’t believe how much time and interest he gave us … it was not what I was expecting,” she said.

“I thought maybe somebody a bit more brash, a bit more cocky and loud, and he was extremely warm, extremely gentlemanly.”

When asked if Australia should ditch the monarchy, she responded: “No way!”

“It’s part of us, they’re what built us. Absolutely not, I’m all for them,” she said.

Catch the full interview below, if you can stomach it:

If only I could build a time travel and go back to the noughties… I’d rip that Holly Valance poster down off my wall so fast, let me tell ya.