After 37 years on our screens, iconique Aussie soap Neighbours is finally coming to an end.
Since the announcement that the drama series is ending its run, there have been a bunch of rumours about which stars would be returning for what’s set to be one helluva finale.
Folks recently lost their shit after it was revealed that Kylie Minogue would be reprising her legendary role as Charlene for the first time since her departure in 1988.
And we’ve just gotten wind of all the other ex-Neighbours peeps who will be returning.
“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close,” Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison said via TV Blackbox.
“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”
There’s Ian Smith who played good ol’ Harold Bishop, mega hottie Daniel MacPherson who played Joel Samuels in the ’90s before kickstarting his modelling and presenting career.
“Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kickstart a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime,” Daniel said.
“To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”
And the one I’m most excited about (after Kylie, of course) is Natalie Bassingthwaighte returning as tricky minx Izzy Hoyland.
Lock up your husband, Susan!
Have a go at the full list of returning Neighbours legends from each decade:
80s
Kylie Minogue – Charlene Mitchell
Jason Donovan – Scott Robinson
Ian Smith – Harold Bishop
Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay
Mark Little – Joe Mangle
Paul Keane – Des Clarke
90s
Daniel MacPherson – Joel Samuels
Benjamin McNair – Mal Kennedy
Melissa Bell – Lucy Robinson
Lesley Baker – Angie Rebecchi
00s
Natalie Bassingthwaighte – Izzy Hoyland
Chris Milligan – Kyle Canning
Pippa Black – Elle Robinson
Morgan Baker – Callum Rebecchi
Jordan Patrick Smith – Andrew Robinson
James Mason – Chris Pappas
Teens
Olympia Valance – Paige Smith
James Mason – Chris Pappas
Jodi Gordon – Elly Conway
Zoe Cramond – Amy Williams
Kate Kendall – Lauren Turner
Ben Hall – Ned Willis
Olivia Junkeer – Yashvi Rebecchi
Zima Anderson – Roxy Willis
What a fucken line-up! Keen as.
Neighbours airs from Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.
