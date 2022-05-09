After 37 years on our screens, iconique Aussie soap Neighbours is finally coming to an end.

Since the announcement that the drama series is ending its run, there have been a bunch of rumours about which stars would be returning for what’s set to be one helluva finale.

Folks recently lost their shit after it was revealed that Kylie Minogue would be reprising her legendary role as Charlene for the first time since her departure in 1988.

And we’ve just gotten wind of all the other ex-Neighbours peeps who will be returning.

“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close,” Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison said via TV Blackbox.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

There’s Ian Smith who played good ol’ Harold Bishop, mega hottie Daniel MacPherson who played Joel Samuels in the ’90s before kickstarting his modelling and presenting career.

Ryan Moloney AKA Toadie (left) and Daniel MacPherson AKA Joel (right). (Credit: Ten)

“Joining Neighbours at age 17, little did I know, was going to kickstart a career that continues to be the adventure of a lifetime,” Daniel said.

“To go back and play Joel one more time, was a small way to show my enormous gratitude to cast, crew and fans of the show.”

And the one I’m most excited about (after Kylie, of course) is Natalie Bassingthwaighte returning as tricky minx Izzy Hoyland.

Lock up your husband, Susan!

Have a go at the full list of returning Neighbours legends from each decade:

80s

Kylie Minogue – Charlene Mitchell

Jason Donovan – Scott Robinson

Ian Smith – Harold Bishop

Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay

Mark Little – Joe Mangle

Paul Keane – Des Clarke

90s

Daniel MacPherson – Joel Samuels

Benjamin McNair – Mal Kennedy

Melissa Bell – Lucy Robinson

Lesley Baker – Angie Rebecchi

00s

Natalie Bassingthwaighte – Izzy Hoyland

Chris Milligan – Kyle Canning

Pippa Black – Elle Robinson

Morgan Baker – Callum Rebecchi

Jordan Patrick Smith – Andrew Robinson

James Mason – Chris Pappas

Teens

Olympia Valance – Paige Smith

James Mason – Chris Pappas

Jodi Gordon – Elly Conway

Zoe Cramond – Amy Williams

Kate Kendall – Lauren Turner

Ben Hall – Ned Willis

Olivia Junkeer – Yashvi Rebecchi

Zima Anderson – Roxy Willis

What a fucken line-up! Keen as.

Neighbours airs from Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.