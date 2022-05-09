I hope you’ve taken the time to engage in some anticipatory grief as we get closer to Neighbours’ death after 37 years on our screens. That’s a whole lot of episodes, of which I watched approximately 15 (probably when Daniel MacPherson was on it).

To send the iconic Aussie show off in style, it’s been confirmed that Kylie Minogue (Charlene Mitchell) and Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) will be returning for the Neighbours finale episode. I don’t even need to engage in Ramsay Street viewing to know that this is a big deal. Anything Kylie does is a big deal.

They’ll also be joined by the likes of Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) and Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Holland). Even Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels) is returning, so I too may have to watch. You can see the full list of returning stars here.

Anyway, there are now rumours of how it’s all going to end – like end end. Like, famous-last-words end. Like last-line-ever-read end. Now operative word here is rumour. But regardless, it is my responsibility to tell you right now that you shouldn’t keep reading if you don’t want spoilers. Even if these spoilers should be taken with a grain of salt.

Gossip newsletter Popbitch is claiming that a leaked script is making the rounds which suggests Charlene (Kylie) and Scott (Jason) don’t really have that big of a cameo. This currently checks out – returning stars, let alone ones of Kylie’s calibre, rarely do. That being said, apparently the duo get the final scene of the soap. The rumoured script is saying that the pair pull up in a car, step out, bring the curtain down with the closing line “We’re home.”

Popbitch also suggested that the leak could very well be a decoy. What to believe?

All this being said, it does feel like a cute and almost predictable way to finish the television mainstay. Who better to wrap it up, given over 22 million people across Australia and the UK tuned in for Charlene and Scott’s wedding episode in 1987?

I would be happy with Karl and Susan Kennedy tbh.