I should be so lucky! Australia’s undisputed queen of pop Kylie Minogue has all but confirmed she’ll be starring in the final episode of the classic Aussie TV series Neighbours.

The queen of our stereos and her former co-star Jason Donovan each posted a cheeky script pic to their Instagram accounts on Sunday morning alluding to their return.

Minogue and Donovan will be reprising their on-screen characters Scott Mitchell and Charlene Robinson after more than 30 years away from the set.

Scott and Charlene were absolute fan favourites back in the day. When the characters got married in episode 523 (there are now 5,955 episodes — just let that sink in for a second), 20 million viewers tuned to watch.

No doubt the nostalgia of seeing Minogue and Donovan return to the small screen will lure shit loads of fans back for the finale.

Neighbours officially announced it would be wrapping up back in March despite the producers reportedly scrambling to save the series.

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours. #celebratingneighbours — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” a spokesperson for the show said on the official Twitter account.

No matter your opinion on the series, it’s safe to that that Neighbours was a cultural icon and a huge stepping stone for many incredible Aussie actors and musicians. Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth, Delta Goodrem, Holly Valance and Ben Mendelsohn all got their start on the series.

The final ever episode is set to air in the UK and Australia on August 1 as per Digital Spy.

You bloody betcha I’ll be tuning in to watch Kylie whether she does the Loco-motion or not.