Not long now ’til the residents of Ramsay Street choof off as beloved long-running Aussie soap Neighbours is set to end.

In the lead-up to the almighty finale, there’s been some rumours floating around claiming that the series will finish with a bang. Literally.

TV Tonight raised the rumour that Neighbours will end with Ramsay Street being blown to bits in an explosion while speaking with executive producer Jason Herbison.

“I would never, ever blow it up,” Herbison insisted.

“The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future.

“Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene.”

He didn’t share too many details about how the show will actually end as the writers are still padding out the final eps as we speak.

With that said, he did hint that he’s been in touch with iconic ex Neighbours star Kylie Minogue‘s managers so we very well could see old mate Charlene Robinson return to the street one final time.

It was recently announced that the soap would be ceasing production, much to the furore of fans.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” a statement from the series read.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Neighbours is currently airing on Ten.