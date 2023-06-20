The Guy Who Allegedly Threw His Phone At Bebe Rexha Explained Why He Did It & This Is Fucked

A court document has reportedly revealed why the person who allegedly threw a phone at Bebe Rexha did it, and the reason is truly fucking vile.

Over the weekend, Rexha was forced to stop mid-show after she was hit in the face by a rogue phone that was thrown from the mosh.

According to The Independent, the alleged assailant has been identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvangan. Malvagna’s arraignment, which was obtained by the publication, reportedly revealed the alleged reason behind the incident.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” he reportedly said to a New York police officer at the scene.

The 27-year-old reportedly faces two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated harassment, one charge of attempted assault and one charge of harassment. The Independent reported that he’s due in court on July 31.

Rexha was performing at Pier 17 in New York on Monday when she was struck in the head, causing her to fall to the floor and end the show immediately.

Per The Independent, New York Police later confirmed a 27-year-old concertgoer was charged with assault.

Rexha’s mother told the media that she had to get three stitches due to the strike.

Rexha’s fans have been rallying to her side online, sharing footage of what happened from literally every angle you could imagine.

Here is the moment Rexha was hit during her show:

And here is the moment security grabbed the douchebag who allegedly threw the phone and got them in trouble. For some reason, the individual appears to look really smug about the whole situation.

I have no idea why you’d throw your phone onto a stage, but then again, I’ve seen some ungodly acts at concerts.

“People really dressed up and were in a good mood that they were going to a concert but this old man ruined everything,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I’m still in shock two hours later,” wrote another.

“I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw her drop.”

It’s time for artists to start singing behind shielded glass. Fans have become too feral.

We must protect Bebe Rexha at all costs.

This isn’t the first time feral fans have thrown things at their so-called “faves” either.

A couple of months ago a video of a fan throwing a GIANT bouquet of flowers at Kali Uchis went viral on TikTok.

Even Harry Styles has spent a fair amount of time dodging items.

Styles was hit in the eye with a bunch of Skittles as he was leaving the stage in Los Angeles late last year.

God-tier aiming aside, this shit is not okay.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that security can do in these quickfire situations to actually protect the artist from getting hit, so maybe we all just need to behave ourselves at concerts. A wild concept, I know.