‘Somebody Splash Me’: Cardi B Encouraged Fans To Throw Water At Her Before Microphone Incident

There has been a major plot twist in Cardi B‘s microphone-throwing incident, and I predict things are going to get super messy for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

ICYMI: over the weekend, Cardi B went viral after she pegged a microphone at a concert-goer who threw a drink at her during a performance in Las Vegas.

A lot of folks online praised the rapper for “fighting back”. Cardi B’s microphone incident comes a couple of months after Bebe Rexha was injured during a show after a fan threw a phone at her.

However, fans are beginning to change their stance on Cardi B’s actions. You see, multiple videos from the same gig show Cardi B asking the audience to throw water at her due to Vegas’ weather. According to TMZ, Cardi B encouraged her audience to throw water at her before the microphone incident.

“I need some fucking water”, Cardi B said in one video.

“Somebody splash me with water, bitch.”

In another video, she is seen bending over, saying, “Put that shit in my pussy, bitch”, as water is thrown at her. Cardi’s DJ is also encouraging the crowd to “splash her”.

In a video that was allegedly recorded after the microphone incident, the rapper said: “I said splash my pussy not my face, bitch.”

Since the incident occurred, Las Vegas Metro Department said it had opened up an investigation into an alleged battery after a woman reported the altercation a day after the concert.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the police statement read, per Variety.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Another fan claimed they were hit by Cardi B’s mic in a now-viral TikTok.

“Bruised and sore”, the TikToker wrote in the caption.

With the newly surfaced videos, I can definitely understand why this fan threw a beverage at Cardi B. But still, you should never ever throw anything at an artist. Actually, just stop throwing shit at anyone.

According to TMZ, the beverage that was thrown was reportedly alcoholic, so that would’ve definitely burned someone’s eye if it got in there.

So far, there hasn’t been any arrest or citations that have been issued. It is also unclear if the person who filed the report was the actual fan that was involved in the incident.