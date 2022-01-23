Queen of bangers and our hearts Adele personally FaceTimed with fans waiting outside her Las Vegas show that was postponed because of public enemy numero uno Miss Omicron. Can Mr. Harry Styles do the same for us after canceling the Aussie dates to his Love on Tour show?

Adele announced on Friday — Thursday night local time — in a heartbreaking face to camera video that all touring dates would be rescheduled amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak. The “Easy On Me” singer told fans that several of her production crew were unable to work because they were sick with the virus.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put everything together and in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said mere hours before the gig.

“Half my crew, half my team, are down with COVID. They still are.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m sorry. I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Several fans had already arrived in the city and were unable to cancel flights and accommodation by the time Adele made the announcement. So the multi-Grammy-winning artist personally got in contact with them over FaceTime.

In footage shared online, fans could be seen gathering around a phone during a call with Adele and singing back to the artist as she cheered and danced.

Others could be seen gushing over the singer and the chance to meet her — even if only virtually.

“I can’t even, I’m shaking, I love you so much,” said fan Amy as Adele continued to apologise and asked her to return when its safe for touring to resume.

The heartbroken singer also discouraged Amy and other fans from buying her merchandise at the event that was postponed last minute.

“Don’t buy anything,” she said.

“You’ve already spent enough fucking money.”

The 33-year-old artist offered drink coupons to a pair of girls in another FaceTime call before realising they were underage and retracting her offer, per Page Six.

You can really sense her heartache watching these. But it also reminds us of the toll the pandemic has had on the live event scene.

The number of COVID infections around the world has skyrocketed in the last few weeks as artists and festival organisers have had to postpone their gigs and events. For many Australian performers, they’ve been forced to postpone an event for the second time and with very little government support as religious groups like Hillsong are permitted to host similar large gatherings.