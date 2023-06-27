A Fan Hurled Their Mum’s Ashes At P!nk Mid-Performance & That’s One Way To Get The Party Started

For reasons which can only be described as “incomprehensible” and “ludicrous”, a P!nk concert took a deeply random turn when a fan yeeted a bag which reportedly contained their mother’s ashes on-stage.

You have no idea how much I wish I was joking. I want nothing more than to bolt awake while a handsome man with a chiselled jaw strokes my head and tells me it was just a dream, but I fear that won’t happen for there is video evidence of the bizarre incident taking place.

The messiah for Boomer mums was a few songs into her headlining set at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park when she picked a baggie (not the fun kind) off the stage that was filled to the brim with white powder.

“Wait, is this your mum?” she said while belting out “Just Like A Pill”.

“I don’t know how I feel about this.”

P!nk then shuffled over to the front of the stage and placed the alleged bag of ashes in front of the speaker. It goes without saying that she looked confused as shit, but I just thought I’d reinforce this nugget of information.

A lot going on. Much to think about.

A Twitter user replied to the footage reshared by Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) claiming she knew the 411 on the situation.

“OK so my friends were stood near this lady and back story is .. her mum couldn’t get out much as she was so ill when alive so this lady takes her ashes places. So she get [sic] out now it’s not everyone’s cup of tea but if it gives this woman comfort then that’s up to her. Not for me tho,” she said.

Look, I’m in no position to pass judgement on someone who is grieving the loss of their mum, and taking her ashes on outings is v. sweet. But in that moment, I don’t know what she expected P!nk to do with her mother’s remains. I’m sorry! I consider myself am empathetic, understanding person yet I simply cannot hack that one.

Was it ma’s last dying wish that P!nk scatter her ashes across the crowd as she whirled through the air on a silk aerial? Did the mother come bearing a message that God is, indeed, a DJ? Or, as my colleague Issy Phillips said, did the fan simply want to take mum to the funhouse one final time? We’ll just never know.

Gags aside, can people stop chucking shit at singers — especially a dead relative’s ashes — at concerts? Did we not learn from that bloke who allegedly threw his phone at Bebe Rexha? ‘Tis not the way to raise your glass and celebrate.