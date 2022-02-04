Australia has retained the women’s Ashes for another year, locking in a fourth straight series of keeping the coveted trophy out of England’s grasp.

Per The Age, the Aussies skittled the Poms for 178 runs in the first One Day International at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday night. The bowling performance was anchored by 18-year-old Darcie Brown, who claimed four wickets in a stirring spell.

That total fell well short of the mark of 205 set by the Australians in the first innings, achieved in the full 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets.”

All-rounder Jess Jonassen sealed the victory, retaining the Ashes for the Aussies after claiming England’s Kate Cross caught-and-bowled.. Straight down the line, you love to see it.

Lost in the celebrations of last night's win for Australia was this really sharp catch from Jess Jonassen to seal the match!

From here, the best that England can do is win the next two ODI matches in Melbourne, forcing the Ashes series to a draw.

Brown’s impressive day on the pitch was a bit of a moment of the stars aligning, considering she was only put into the side when fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck had to step out of the series with a stress fracture in her foot.

“I wasn’t really expecting to play too much, was just thinking I was gonna run drinks,” Brown said.

“It’s a credit to the coaches and my teammates to back me in and have full belief in me.”

Brown literally went from thinking she was just going to run drinks for her teammates to nearly beating Ellyse Perry‘s ODI figures record of 4-45 against India at Manuka Oval back in 2016. True queen shit.

Australia will meet England again at 10:05am on Sunday, February 6 at Junction Oval in Melbourne for the second ODI of the Women’s Ashes, where they’ll be looking to maintain their hot streak and lock in a series win.