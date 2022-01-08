Australia’s (alleged) Prime Minister Scott Morrison and competitor for the title of public enemy number one alongside Novak Djokovic has dropped into the cricket commentary box for a stint behind the microphone.

Morrison is no stranger to blabbing on for long periods of time about nothing much in particular, so you would think he’d be a perfect fit to commentate the fourth test of The Ashes cricket series being played in his home state of New South Wales.

However, what followed was perhaps the most cringy display of nauseating political drivel in history.

Sitting between two legends of the game – former Australian vice-captain Adam Gilchrist and British World Cup cricketer Isa Guha, the PM was serving up more spin than Shane Warne ever could have.

Even Gilchrist, a seasoned commentator couldn’t hide his awkwardness when introducing one of the most despised people in the country to viewers across Australia.

"Special… guest here… it's the Prime Minister… Scott… Morrison… thanks… for joining us" — the most awkward intro to the Fox Sports cricket commentary booth ever #Ashes2021 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rjg25229PY — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) January 7, 2022

In the next highlight (lowlight), Morrison dealt another enraging comment following the dismissal of an England batsman by the Australians.

As Australians are falling down ill in the 1,000's from Covid19, facing food shortages, Covid test rationing, loss of income, families split apart, being encouraged not to ring ambulances or go to hospital, the laughing sociopath @ScottMorrisonMP's at the fucken cricket. pic.twitter.com/OhYQX4oIlY — NOT a Canberra Bubbler ???????????? (@MSMWatchdog2013) January 7, 2022

“This is Australia living with the virus, look at out there,” Morrison said.

“This is Australia taking wickets with the virus.”

What. The. Fuck. M8.

As you would expect, Twitter was having an absolute field day taking pot-shots at the PM’s performance in the box.

Cricket commentators forced to isolate for seven days after coming into close contact with Scott Morrison. #ashes — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) January 7, 2022

ALP Senator Murray Watt drew comparisons to Morrison’s escape to paradise during the bushfires.

When our country caught on fire, Scott Morrison went to Hawaii. When our shopping shelves are bare and we can’t COVID tests, he goes to the cricket to crack jokes about it. When we need our Prime Minister to step up, he always steps back. He’s never there when we need him. pic.twitter.com/7RmUIG1rCo — Senator Murray Watt (@MurrayWatt) January 7, 2022

Despite the terrible optics of such an appearance, it is customary for the Prime Minister, whoever it may be at the time, to commentate a session of the Sydney Test.

Former PMs such as John Howard and Kevin Rudd have dropped in to give their analysis and do a friendly interview.

If conducted properly, it usually helps them in the polls since they come off as a chilled out, cricket-loving Aussie.

In Morrison’s case however, it did literally the opposite amidst a chaotic Omicron situation of his own making.

With an election expected to be called around April/May – the clock is ticking for Morrison to not piss off the Australian public any further.