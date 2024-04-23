Zendaya Breaks Silence On The ‘Weird’ Sunrise Interview Where She Was Asked An Awkward Question

Australia continues to make headlines, with Zendaya addressing *that* awkward interview with Sunrise’s Edwina Bartholomew. You know, the one with the question so cringe, that our Euphoria queen had to pretend she didn’t hear it.

During Zendaya’s epic press tour for Challengers with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, the Sunrise host asked Zendaya which of her co-stars was the better kisser. The actor visibly grimaced, before staying silent and letting Mike and Josh step up to the plate.

A week later, Zendaya opened up about the awkies encounter and claimed she had “no idea” why interviewers were hellbent on asking her about kissing scenes.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be like a viral thing, I don’t know. But I have noticed that, with me specifically,” she told host Jake Hamilton.

“I feel like other actors don’t… if it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t be asked that question.”

She reiterated that kissing scenes are part of her job, and thanked the interviewer for bringing it up.

“Yeah, it is odd… I thought the same thing. I’m like, ‘This is weird’,” she said.

During Edwina’s interview with Zendaya, the trio played a game called Game, Set and Match, with “very loose rules”.

The actors were allowed to answer the questions or use table tennis paddles to bat it towards their co-stars or back to the interviewer.

This caused some confusion for the trio, who didn’t know what they were supposed to do with their paddles for a few questions.

Relive the interview here:

Zendaya’s fans support her amidst KissGate

After clips of her new interview speaking about kissing scenes started to gain traction on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans backed the tennis queen.

“She’s prolly heard enough about it to last a lifetime,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for bringing the question up, Z and her fandom is so tired of hearing that from every interview, this is a real journalist y’all,” another added.

“Like no shit it’s literally their jobs, and people wanna make weirdness out of it! Finally, someone who is being a normal person and not acting like a Gen Z Twitter stan making weirdness out of nothing,” a third remarked.

“I love this. This is a great way to change the narrative and give her a chance to express her viewpoint. Fantastic job!” another said.

Can we all agree that the next time Zendaya comes to Australia, questions about kissing are off the table? Let the girl live!