Sunrise Asked Zendaya A Question That Was So Awkward She Had To Pretend She Didn’t Hear It

Zendaya is currently on an epic press tour to promote her new film Challengers with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

She’s served up some iconic looks and a brand new blonde ‘do, but Australia hasn’t been able to keep their chill. Case in point: Sunrise’s awful question.

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor were recently in Sydney to promote their new movie. (Image: Getty)

Since Zendaya has received critical acclaim for her layered performance as tennis protégé Tashi Duncan, you’d expect questions to revolve around her character work, her role as a producer on the film, or even about working with an intimacy coordinator.

But no. Sunrise’s Edwina Bartholomew decided to ask Zendaya which of her co-stars is a better kisser, and can I just point out how lazy and embarrassing this question is? I’d kill for a few minutes to interview Zendaya, so this fumble hurts even more.

Our Disney Channel queen grimaced when the question was asked, but kept quiet and let her co-stars do the heavy lifting.

Mike stepped up to the plate, saying that Josh was the best kisser, managing to somewhat salvage the interview.

Relive the awkward moment here:

People react to Zendaya’s awkward Sunrise interview

Sunrise has been dragged over the coals on social media, with one person calling the interviewer “disrespectful” on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Trust Aussie reporters to always have the worst questions,” another wrote.

“Can we please be adults?!?! These are such juvenile questions to ask professionals. It’s giving teenage boy. Ask a serious question please. No one even cares what the answer is,” a third added.

“I swear to god I thought she was about to say ‘Tom Holland’,” another said.

Zendaya has been wearing tennis-themed outfits for the various Challengers premieres. (Image: Getty)

Others praised Zendaya for her iconic response, or lack of response, that is.

“Zendaya pretending she didn’t hear the question at first. So real of her,” one person wrote.

“Now this is how you defuse a stupid question – incredible work everyone,” another added.

“Her nodding after acting like she didn’t hear it is so funny,” a third commented.

Zendaya, next time you come to Australia I promise we’ll act normal. Hit us up if you want to tee up another interview.

