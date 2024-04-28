The Official Challengers Account Steps In After Fake Poster Nearly Depicting The N-Word Goes Viral

Challengers is not only getting praised for its horny sports plot starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. But it’s also getting a lot of support over its classy response to a fake movie poster that went hyper-viral on X (formerly Twitter) that almost depicted the N-word.

Over the weekend, X was launched into a frenzy after film lover account Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) shared a fake promotional poster for the movie Challengers.

“‘CHALLENGERS’ releases in theatres today!” the X post reads, which now has more than 47.7 million views.

The poster attached to the post depicted a black and white silhouette of three tennis players — presumed to be Zendaya, Faist and O’Connor — with the title split into two lines, with “Challe” on top and “ngers” on the bottom.

As of writing, the X post is still visible on the @filmstofilms_ account. (Image source: X / @filmstofilms_)

The poster soon spread like wildfire across the internet, with many fans poking fun at the horrid design. Some viewers also accused the graphic of being racist toward Zendaya as the poster almost spells out the N-word.

Following the internet’s explosive reaction to the unofficial poster, the Challengers social media team fired back with its own X post.

“Happy Challengers Day from our only official posters,” the account wrote.

Talk about a game set match, amirite?

Soon after Challengers‘ shared it’s indirect response to the Films to FIlms account, many fans of the steamy flick praised the social media team for how it handled *that* dumpster fire.

“Clock that tea,” one user wrote.

“They said ‘We don’t know what poster you’re talking about,’” another X user commented.

“You know you’re chronically online when you know what this post is really about,” wrote a third.

Films to Films responds to racism claims over its Challengers poster

In a now-deleted X post, the owner of Films to Films told viewers to “take into account that [they’re] a black woman” and that they “don’t take responsibility for what you make out of something [they] post here”.

“For those implying that I’m a ‘racist’ because of this poster, just take into account that I’m a black woman,” the deleted post reads, per Complex.

“I don’t take responsibility for what you make out of something I post here.

“It’s you letting your imagination run wild.”

Unfortunately, there’s no known reason as to why they decided to delete the post. Instead, the Films to Films Challengers poster has been slapped with a community note that explains it’s not affiliated with the movie.

Also, the Films to Films account plugged its other social media accounts under the viral post.

(Image source: X / @filmstofilms_)

(Image source: X / @filmstofilms_)

The whole media space surrounding the movie has been quite wild. Folks are horny over the plot, Journos are asking Zendaya some cooked questions and now we’re getting questionable fan-made posters.

This whole situation feels like a plot from a South Park episode. Fkn yikes.

Image source: X / @challengersmov