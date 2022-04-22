Fashion icon Zendaya confirmed she is not going to attend this year’s Met Gala and tell me, what is the point then?

The QUEEN of Met Gala looks dropped the bombshell during an interview with Extra on Wednesday.

“I’m going to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she said when asked if she would be at the gala.

“Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies.

“I will be playing tennis.”

Crying, screaming, throwing up.

zendaya isn’t attending the met gala this year. pic.twitter.com/GNYrcfeW2a — thuggin. (@m00dyheart) April 21, 2022

Zendaya will be working on romantic sports movie Challengers, set in the world of professional tennis.

If even Zendaya has to miss prestigious events for work, what is the point of being a celebrity??

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and the dress code is “gilded glamour” white-tie. FYI: white tie means full evening dress and it’s as formal as a dress code can get.

To build hype and devastate you at the same time, Gilded-age New York is all about jewel-toned gowns, corsets, gloves, frills and all kinds of mismatched materials. Plus dresses with booties big enough to host tea parties and lots of funky hats. I’m crying just thinking about the looks Zendaya could have served.

It’s also a time noted for soirées and parties among the rich (think Bridgerton-vibes but in 1800s America) while the poor worked and suffered. Lots of politics at play and lots of themes to work with for our celebrity dress ups.

Oh, and the exhibition will explore the theme “who gets to be American?”. Imagine the possibilities!! Zendaya would have slayed this given her past iconic costumes and it’s a pertinent reminder that God gives but he takes away, too.

Zendaya’s Joan of Arc costume for the 2018 Met Gala theme lives rent free in my mind to this day.

Zendaya as Joan Of Arc at the 2018 MET Gala. that’s it. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/uqt83WV0eN — 🎨 (@vantefiltered) May 4, 2020

Here’s a bunch of her other iconic Met Gala looks so you can mourn this year’s lost potential with me:

zendaya x met gala you’ll never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/igoOQR31eQ — alfie (@barcharvina) April 21, 2022

The only good news I have is that Zendaya did confirm she’ll “be back eventually.” But how long do we have to wait, Zendaya? How long?!