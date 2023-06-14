No, Zendaya Was Not Refused Entry To A Restaurant In Italy — Here’s What Really Happened

There’s an incorrect report currently going around alleging that queen of the universe Zendaya was denied entry at a restaurant because of what she was wearing and her PR reps want you to know it’s total BS.

First of all, who would deny Zendaya entry from anywhere?

Second of all, Zendaya is a style queen and her looks deserve fanfare, not refusal at restaurants.

Per Page Six, the report published earlier this week claimed the Euphoria star was refused entry to lush Italian restaurant Terrazza Borromini in Rome ‘cos the staffers were not fond of her cropped black tube top. Apparently her hot as hell ‘fit did not meet the restaurant’s dress code.

Come on now, it’s Italy, for Christ’s sake.

Her rep swiftly shut the report down while speaking to Page Six.

“This is completely false,” her rep, Scott Newman, told the publication.

He added that Zendaya and her pals did roll into a restaurant and promptly left, but only because the people she was dining with “realised” that they had previously eaten at the restaurant during another trip, so they “left and went to another place.”

Very fair. When you’re travelling, you don’t want to hit up the same ol’ places, you wanna try something new and get some cultcha!

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress can be seen wearing the sleek lewk.

Zendaya was in Italy this past weekend for the opening of Bulgari’s new luxury hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma. She attended the opening on Thursday alongside fellow Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra.