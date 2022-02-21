Look, it was probably too good to be fully true but Tom Holland had denied the rumours that he and Zendaya bought a house together in London.

Tom knocked back the hot whispers in a recent interview, saying he definitely didn’t buy a house recently, let alone one with his gf Zendaya.

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London — which is completely false,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their show in the US.

“I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys to this imaginary house.'”

Either Tom and Zendaya are doing an almighty bait and switch just to throw us all off the scent of them quietly living it up in a six-bedroom mansion in South London, or they really didn’t buy a house together after hard-launching their relationship on Instagram five months ago (following literal years of speculation).

Considering the original story was from The Mirror — a notorious tabloid mag in the UK — and was littered with “sources” who said they picked up the keys in January and are probably going to move in after renos are done in late summer (our winter), I’m gonna take that with a big old grain of salt.

You know that did happen though? Tom and Zendaya physically flirting up a storm on Lip Sync Battle like four years ago when Tom channelled his best Rihanna for THAT cover of “Umbrella”. That definitely happened and we must never, ever forget it.

At least they can never take this incredibly horny performance away from us and I will forever believe this was the moment they realised they were insanely in love and wanted to (not) buy a house together in London a few years later.