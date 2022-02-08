Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya first became a public item, I was convinced theirs was a PR relationship — but the two have reportedly bought a house together, so maybe not!

Tom and Zendaya have always felt too good to be true to me — no way these two adorable, super hot, un-problematic people are actually in love in this wholesome relationship.

Especially considering the marketing benefits of their relationship for the Spider-man movies they both star in, and the convenient timing of of paps “catching” them kissing (hello Marvel PR).

But yet again, another tidbit about their relationship has dropped, and it’s weakening my cynical resolve. The iconic duo bought a whole house, nay, mansion together in January — just a couple of weeks after Tom Holland told People he wants to take a break from acting and start a family. Umm!!!

According to The Mirror, Tom and Zendaya have bought a mansion together in London. The UK publication reckons they picked up the keys in January, around the time they were papped attending a show in London.

looking at red carpet photos of tom holland and zendaya and while we all know i love a tall man, simply nothing is more chic than a shorter man with a tall girlfriend who absolutely loves when she wears her highest heels. it's just so charming — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) February 4, 2022

So, what do we know about Tom and Zendaya’s new home?

The mansion is located in Richmond, London, which (fittingly) is a fancy area that has views of the Thames river and is frequented by heaps of A-listers; Angelina Jolie, Tom Hardy, Sir Mick Jagger and Anastacia all have homes in Richmond.

The home apparently has six bedrooms and is estimated to be worth AUD$5.6 million.

According to The Mirror the mansion is about to get fancier — its ~sources~ said the couple are going to do heaps of renovations and add a cinema, gym and “man cave” (lol).

“Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive,” the source said.

“He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room.

“The plan is for them to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer.”

The source then said the two are super in love, sending my PR relationship alarm bells back into swing from their momentary stupor.

Zendaya and Tom Holland bought a house together, please respect my privacy as I mentally decorate the nursery. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) February 7, 2022

“They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together,” the source said.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

Is this just another strategic quote to keep us invested in the relationship that’s upholding the Spider-man franchise? Perhaps. Am I still super invested and absolutely itching to see pictures of this Spider-man HQ? Also yes. The duality of man, etc.