Your fave celeb couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a secret meet-up with your other fave celeb couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. Oh to be a fly on the wall of that meeting.

This source came from the Daily Mail so take it with a salt bae grain of salt. But the former Royal pair apparently tried to organise a secret meeting with the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars despite having never spoken to them.

“Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused from what I hear,” a source claiming to be one of Harry’s old mates told the outlet.

“Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life so didn’t know what they wanted.”

In the words of young Tom Holland via Zendaya in an interview: “I can’t really explain it. I haven’t got the words.”

The source added that the meeting between four of the world’s most famous people “took place” at Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito, California.

It’s unclear exactly why Hazza and Megs wanted to meet with Tom and Z. The pair previously announced they were making a series of films so it’s possible they tried to pitch one of their media projects to the Uncharted actor and Euphoria star.

Okay but a film with Tom Holland and Zendaya as Harry and Meghan would fuck, slap and cum. Hard, passionately and profusely. You know we’re right.

The plot would be juicy and full of drama mimicking the 11 fire-hot bombshells the former Royals dropped in their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

If what the source said is true then the media project in question is unlikely to be from Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal. The Sun claimed earlier this week that the streaming service was taking the pair’s $30m podcast deal “into its own hands” and that it would be hiring in-house producers.

If you’ve been living in a nuclear bomb shelter in the last few months then you may not know that Tom Holland and Zendaya are a thing. The pair were first spotted K-I-S-S-I-N-G in July 2021. The pair went Insta official in September which was frankly rude for all the bisexuals who dated either of them in a dream.